As wedding rumours swirl, a look at Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s love story, from Geetha Govindam to secret getaways

Over the years, Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda have repeatedly found themselves at the centre of speculation. The rumours first began brewing after the massive success of their 2018 film Geetha Govindam.

Rashmika Mandanna finds love in Vijay DeverakondaRashmika Mandanna finds love in Vijay Deverakonda. (Photo: Aditya Music/YouTube)
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s love story has unfolded like a slow-burning romance—one built on silence, glances, and perfectly timed appearances rather than loud declarations. Over the years, the two have repeatedly found themselves at the centre of speculation: first for a reported secret engagement, then for reuniting on screen after seven years, and now for whispers that the couple is all set to tie the knot.

When it all started?

The rumours first began brewing after the massive success of Geetha Govindam (2018), the film that introduced audiences not just to a hit pairing, but to an unmistakable spark. Their on-screen chemistry soon translated into off-screen curiosity. From that point on, fans began reading between the lines.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are now engaged Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda at a film festival. (Photo: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram)

Rashmika Mandanna-Rakshit Sehtty’s break up

At the time, a 22-year-old Rashmika Mandanna was going through a personal turning point of her own. She called off her highly publicised engagement to her Kirik Party co-star Rakshit Shetty just a month after the release of Geetha Govindam and quietly moved into a new chapter of her life. What followed was a remarkable professional transformation. Rashmika gradually moved away from Sandalwood and carved her space in Telugu and Tamil cinema, starring alongside some of the industry’s biggest names—Mahesh Babu, Nithiin, Karthi, Allu Arjun, among others.

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s secret holidays together

Through all of this, there was just one constant in the rumour mill: Vijay Deverakonda. Fans noticed overlapping vacation schedules, similar backdrops in Instagram posts, and occasional leaked moments—like pictures and videos of the two sharing lunch dates—that only fuelled speculation. Yet, both actors maintained a dignified silence, letting the story unfold on its own.

Earlier this year, the whispers grew louder when the two were reportedly spotted celebrating New Year together in Rome.

Dating Dating

When Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda got engaged

By October last year, reports claimed that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda had gotten engaged in an intimate ceremony at Vijay’s Hyderabad residence. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot what appeared to be a large engagement ring on Rashmika’s finger in subsequent posts. A month later, the couple seemed to go unofficially public at a promotional event for Rashmika’s The Girlfriend, where Vijay was seen affectionately kissing her hand—a moment that sent fans into a frenzy.

When Rashmika Mandanna reacted to her wedding rumours

Despite the growing buzz, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda has remained guarded. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in December, Rashmika addressed the marriage rumours with characteristic grace, saying, “I wouldn’t like to confirm or deny the marriage. I will just say when it’s to be spoken about, we shall.”

Since then, February has been widely speculated as the month of their wedding. Videos claiming to show wedding preparations—from Udaipur and other destinations—have flooded social media, though most have turned out to be unverified.

For now, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda continue to do what they’ve always done best—let their story speak softly, leaving fans to wait, watch, and wonder whether this quiet love story is finally ready for its grand reveal.

