scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

As Mahesh Babu turns 47, top stars and fans mark the birthday with warm wishes and re-release of smash hit Pokiri

Many celebrities took to Twitter to wish Mahesh Babu on his 47th birthday.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
August 9, 2022 3:02:44 pm
Mahesh BabuMahesh Babu turns 47. (Photo: PR Handout)

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu turned 47 on Tuesday. Social media is flooded with birthday wishes from the who’s who of the Indian film industry. And the fans have carried out various activities offline to celebrate the birthday of their favourite star. The highlight of the on-ground celebration is the re-release of the star’s blockbuster cop film, Pokiri.

The 2006 cop film was written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film saw Mahesh playing the role of an undercover cop, who ends up dismantling a high-profile crime syndicate at a great personal cost. The film was a smash hit at the box office at the time and it elevated Mahesh’s stardom to another level. The film also inspired remakes in Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.

Also Read |Revisiting Khaleja: Mahesh Babu’s underappreciated movie that is among his best works

Pokiri today was screened in 175 plus shows across the world as part of Mahesh’s birthday celebrations.

Many celebrities also took to Twitter to wish Mahesh on the occasion. “Happiest Birthday @urstrulyMahesh ! Wishing you lots of happiness and great year ahead,” tweeted actor-producer Ram Charan, who is basking in the success of RRR.

“Wishing our superstar ⁦ @urstrulyMahesh ⁩ sir a very happy birthday..may all your years be blessed with lots of love, and success,” tweeted Nithin.

“Happy Birthday Dear @urstrulyMahesh garu Wishing you a great year ahead with lots of happiness and success. Stay Blessed,” tweeted Malayalam superstar Mammootty.

Mahesh recently returned from a long vacation in Europe which he had along with his family. He will soon join the sets of director Trivikram Srinivas’ movie, which has been tentatively titled SSMB28. The project will mark the reunion of Trivikram and Mahesh after a gap of 12 years. The duo have already delivered hits like Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...Premium
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notorietyPremium
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notoriety
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...Premium
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...
Advertisement

Mahesh also has a project with SS Rajamouli in the works. The film is now in the pre-production stage and is expected to go on the floors early next year.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 03:02:44 pm

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'

2

When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'

3

Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'

4

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath

5

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

Featured Stories

End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Dinosaur footprints in China: the discovery and its importance
Dinosaur footprints in China: the discovery and its importance
Explained: What is vasculitis, the auto-immune inflammation of the blood ...
Explained: What is vasculitis, the auto-immune inflammation of the blood ...
From the Urdu Press: Freebies politics and Parliament inflation debate to...
From the Urdu Press: Freebies politics and Parliament inflation debate to...
All eyes on Bihar Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, now Covid-positive, now nega...
All eyes on Bihar Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, now Covid-positive, now nega...
Freebies politics and Parliament debate to street protests in black
From the Urdu Press

Freebies politics and Parliament debate to street protests in black

Trump says FBI raided his Florida home. What legal woes does he face?
Explained

Trump says FBI raided his Florida home. What legal woes does he face?

Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Opinion

Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate

Premium
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

Premium
Vasculitis, the condition that left Ashton Kutcher unable to see or hear
Explained

Vasculitis, the condition that left Ashton Kutcher unable to see or hear

I could never use the word 'challenging' to describe my journey: Navya Naveli Nanda

I could never use the word 'challenging' to describe my journey: Navya Naveli Nanda

Aamir Khan reveals he doesn't like watching his films

Aamir Khan reveals he doesn't like watching his films

‘It took diabetes, kidney transplant and cellulitis to respect life’
Survivor's story

‘It took diabetes, kidney transplant and cellulitis to respect life’

How much did Vikrant Rona really make at the box office? Here’s a reality check

How much did Vikrant Rona really make at the box office? Here’s a reality check

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Nysa Devgan
Nysa Devgan parties with Mahikaa Rampal, Ahan Shetty and Banita Sandhu in London, see photos
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement