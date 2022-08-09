As Mahesh Babu turns 47, top stars and fans mark the birthday with warm wishes and re-release of smash hit Pokiri

August 9, 2022 3:02:44 pm
Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu turned 47 on Tuesday. Social media is flooded with birthday wishes from the who’s who of the Indian film industry. And the fans have carried out various activities offline to celebrate the birthday of their favourite star. The highlight of the on-ground celebration is the re-release of the star’s blockbuster cop film, Pokiri.
The 2006 cop film was written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film saw Mahesh playing the role of an undercover cop, who ends up dismantling a high-profile crime syndicate at a great personal cost. The film was a smash hit at the box office at the time and it elevated Mahesh’s stardom to another level. The film also inspired remakes in Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.
Pokiri today was screened in 175 plus shows across the world as part of Mahesh’s birthday celebrations.
Many celebrities also took to Twitter to wish Mahesh on the occasion. “Happiest Birthday @urstrulyMahesh ! Wishing you lots of happiness and great year ahead,” tweeted actor-producer Ram Charan, who is basking in the success of RRR.
“Wishing our superstar @urstrulyMahesh sir a very happy birthday..may all your years be blessed with lots of love, and success,” tweeted Nithin.
“Happy Birthday Dear @urstrulyMahesh garu Wishing you a great year ahead with lots of happiness and success. Stay Blessed,” tweeted Malayalam superstar Mammootty.
ఎందరో చిన్నారులకి గుండె ఆపరేషన్ చేయించిన సహృదయం పేరు
మహేష్ బాబు.
ఆ భగవంతుడు అతనికి మరింత
శక్తి ని,సక్సెస్ ని ఇవ్వాలని మనస్ఫూర్తిగా కోరుకుంటూ 🙏🏻
Wishing @urstrulyMahesh a happy birthday. 💐🎂 pic.twitter.com/7fDFnDDtwi
— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 9, 2022
Janasena chief @PawanKalyan sends out his wishes to Superstar @urstrulyMahesh on his birthday.👍 #HBDSuperstarMahesh #HappyBirthdayMaheshBabu #MaheshBabu #MaheshBabuBirthday pic.twitter.com/vQyHmHjfFM
— Suresh Kondi (@SureshKondi_) August 9, 2022
Happy Birthday Dear @urstrulyMahesh garu 😊 Wishing you a great year ahead with lots of happiness and success. Stay Blessed#HappyBirthdayMaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/27rn15HpLv
— Mammootty (@mammukka) August 9, 2022
Happiest Birthday @urstrulyMahesh !
Wishing you lots of happiness and great year ahead 🤗
— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) August 9, 2022
Wishing our superstar @urstrulyMahesh sir a very happy birthday..may all your years be blessed with lots of love, and success🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/jEEGXlaQIn
— nithiin (@actor_nithiin) August 9, 2022
Happy Birthday @urstrulymahesh anna!
Wishing you lots of joy and success as always!
— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 9, 2022
Happy birthday to you our lovely superstar @urstrulyMahesh garu.. More grace to you..! 🤗🙏🏻#HBDSuperstarMahesh pic.twitter.com/FjoqKzM1ho
— Venky Kudumula (@VenkyKudumula) August 9, 2022
Mahesh recently returned from a long vacation in Europe which he had along with his family. He will soon join the sets of director Trivikram Srinivas’ movie, which has been tentatively titled SSMB28. The project will mark the reunion of Trivikram and Mahesh after a gap of 12 years. The duo have already delivered hits like Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010).
Mahesh also has a project with SS Rajamouli in the works. The film is now in the pre-production stage and is expected to go on the floors early next year.
