As Allu Arjun turns 38, the Pushpa star reveals the secret mantra behind his success

On the eve of Tollywood star Allu Arjun’s 38th birthday, the teaser of his much-awaited film, Pushpa was released. And judging from the teaser, it was clear that director Sukumar has done it again. He has taken one of the most glamorous actors of the Telugu film industry and has stripped him of his trademark glamour. In 2018, he did it with Ram Charan for Rangasthalam and now with Allu Arjun for Pushpa.

For years, Allu Arjun had carried the title ‘Stylish Star’ but now he wants to lay claim to the title of ‘Icon Star’. It seems the actor has realized that ‘style is temporary, but class is permanent. “My career took off with Arya film,” remembered the star at the teaser launch held on Wednesday in Hyderabad. Arya was the directorial debut of Sukumar and the success of the 2004 romantic comedy made its director and the lead star a force to reckon with in the Telugu film industry.

“I got the title ‘Stylish Star’ after Arya. And today, I got a new title for life. Thank you, Sukumar for giving me Arya and the new title ‘Icon Star,” said Allu Arjun.

And throughout his speech, multiple times, Allu Arjun repeated a punchline from Pushpa: Thaggedhe Le, which roughly translates to, ‘I won’t submit.’ The star noted that it was also the secret mantra behind the success of his career. “Like everyone, I also feel fear. At those moments of uncertainty, I tell myself to be brave and take the step forward, even if I fail, Thaggedhe Le (I won’t submit),” he shared. “I think that approach helped me to reach where I am today.”

He added that this success mantra was gender-blind and not just boys, even girls can use it. “Many say that girls should always be humble and modest. But, it is not required. Thaggedhe Le. Women never need to give in,” he added.

Meanwhile, fans and celebrities have been flooding social media with birthday wishes for Allu Arjun.

Happy birthday bunny anna!!!🤗

Pushpa intro is kickass!

Love it!#HappyBirthdayAlluArjun https://t.co/BBDKAks5eV — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) April 8, 2021

Wishing you, a very happy birthday @alluarjun gaaru. ❤️

Your hard work and dedication towards cinema is impressive, Icon Star you gonna shine even more brighter from now on with #Pushpa. All the best!! 👍 🤗#HappyBirthdayAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/Dxpd38TRkm — Bobby (@dirbobby) April 8, 2021

Wishing a happy happy birthday to our ICON STAR @alluarjun garu 🤩🙏🏽..Many Many Happy Returns of the day Sir 😀🙏🏽😀🙏🏽..#HappyBirthdayAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/fQcSHAEK8O — vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) April 8, 2021

Wish you a very Happy Birthday stylish star aka icon star aka

bunny @AlluArjun.

You look terrific in the intro of #PushpaRaj .

Wishing you all the best 🤗 #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun https://t.co/iNaeKJYUTy pic.twitter.com/xR4cwLc5rC — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) April 7, 2021

Wishing Icon star, one of my all time favourites and most hard working @alluarjun a very Happy Birthday 🎂🤗#Pushpa @aryasukku combination lo thagede ledu 🔥#HappyBirthdayAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/sIsuBqVxFR — Eesha Rebba (@YoursEesha) April 8, 2021

Happy birthday to the super talented and ever inspiring @alluarjun 🤗🤗

Wish you be blessed with all that you desire and more! Can’t wait for #pushpa 🙌🏻 — Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) April 8, 2021

Besides Allu Arjun, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, and Sunil in supporting roles. The film is due in cinemas on August 13.