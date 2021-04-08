scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 08, 2021
As Allu Arjun turns 38, the Pushpa star reveals the secret mantra behind his success

Written by Manoj Kumar R | Bengaluru |
April 8, 2021 12:18:23 pm
Allu Arjun is celebrating his 38th birthday. (Photo: Mythri Movie Makers)

On the eve of  Tollywood star Allu Arjun’s 38th birthday, the teaser of his much-awaited film, Pushpa was released. And judging from the teaser, it was clear that director Sukumar has done it again. He has taken one of the most glamorous actors of the Telugu film industry and has stripped him of his trademark glamour. In 2018, he did it with Ram Charan for Rangasthalam and now with Allu Arjun for Pushpa.

For years, Allu Arjun had carried the title ‘Stylish Star’ but now he wants to lay claim to the title of ‘Icon Star’. It seems the actor has realized that ‘style is temporary, but class is permanent. “My career took off with Arya film,” remembered the star at the teaser launch held on Wednesday in Hyderabad. Arya was the directorial debut of Sukumar and the success of the 2004 romantic comedy made its director and the lead star a force to reckon with in the Telugu film industry.

“I got the title ‘Stylish Star’ after Arya. And today, I got a new title for life. Thank you, Sukumar for giving me Arya and the new title ‘Icon Star,” said Allu Arjun.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Pushpa teaser: Allu Arjun impresses, Rashmika Mandanna says ‘you are fire on screen’

And throughout his speech, multiple times, Allu Arjun repeated a punchline from Pushpa: Thaggedhe Le, which roughly translates to, ‘I won’t submit.’ The star noted that it was also the secret mantra behind the success of his career. “Like everyone, I also feel fear. At those moments of uncertainty, I tell myself to be brave and take the step forward, even if I fail, Thaggedhe Le (I won’t submit),” he shared. “I think that approach helped me to reach where I am today.”

He added that this success mantra was gender-blind and not just boys, even girls can use it. “Many say that girls should always be humble and modest. But, it is not required. Thaggedhe Le. Women never need to give in,” he added.

Meanwhile, fans and celebrities have been flooding social media with birthday wishes for Allu Arjun.

Besides Allu Arjun, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, and Sunil in supporting roles. The film is due in cinemas on August 13.

