Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Arvind Swami, Priyamani, Vennela Kishore and others join Naga Chaitanya’s NC22

Actor Naga Chaitanya's Telugu-Tamil bilingual is tentatively titled NC22.

NC22 castArvind Swami and Vennela Kishore will be seen in NC22. (Photo: Twitter/@SS_Screens)@SS_Screens)

Director Venkat Prabhu’s next project is NC22, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, which stars Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. On Friday, the makers announced that Arwind Swami, Priyamani, Vennela Kishore, Sarath Kumar, Premi Vishwanath, Premgi, Sampath Raj and Priyamani have joined the cast of the film.

With the announcement of this strong ensemble cast, NC22 becomes one of the most expensive projects led by Chaitanya.

Also Read |Nagarjuna on Brahmastra’s success and failure of son Naga Chaitanya’s Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘It’s bittersweet’

NC22 marks Venkat Prabhu’s directorial debut in the Telugu film industry. The music of the movie is composed by Ilaiyaraaja and his son Yuvaan Shankar Raja.

The film is bankrolled by Srinavasaa Silver Screen and presented by Pavan Kumar. Recently it was reported that the movie’s shooting in Karnataka was halted. According to a News 18 report, the locals protested against a bar like set near a temples in Melukote and demanded the makers to stop shooting. It’s said that the sets were dismantled following the protests. The makers of NC22, however, are yet to react to the incident.

Naga Chaitanya was last seen on the big screen in his Hindi debut Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, headlined by Aamir Khan, was the Hindi remake of Oscar-winning Hollywood movie Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. In the Hindi adaptation, Chaitanya played the role of Balaraju Bodi.

14-10-2022
