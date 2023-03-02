Arvind Swami is the ‘enigmatic’ antagonist of Naga Chaitanya’s Custody, see first look poster

The makers of Venkat Prabhu directorial Custody on Thursday took to social media and shared the first look of Arvind Swami as ‘Raaju aka Raazu’, who is the antagonist in the film, starring Naga Chaitanya in the lead role.

Sharing the poster, the makers described Arvind’s character as ‘enigmatic and menacing’. Arvind is seen donning a rugged look and his intense gaze could be seen through the jail’s bars.

On Naga Chaitanya’s birthday, the makers shared a poster of Custody and also announced the release date. It is slated to hit theatres on May 12. The film also stars Krithi Shetty, Priyamani and Sarathkumar in pivotal roles.

Recently, Naga Chaitanya shared a photo with music legend Ilaiyaraaja on his social media account. The music for Custody is composed by Ilaiyaraaja and his son Yuvan Shankar Raja,

Taking to Twitter, Chay wrote, “Such a big smile on my face meeting the Maestro Ilaiyaraaja sir, his compositions took me through so many journeys in life.. so many times have I played out a scene in my head, pictured a script with his reference..to now raja sir composing for #custody. Truly grateful!!”