scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Advertisement

Arvind Swami is the ‘enigmatic’ antagonist of Naga Chaitanya’s Custody, see first look poster

Custody, starring Naga Chaitanya, Arvind Swami, Krithi Shetty, Priyamani and Sarathkumar, is all set to hit theatres on May 12.

custody, arvind swamiFirst look of Arvind Swami from Custody. (Photo: Photo: Srinivasaa Silver Screen/Twitter)

The makers of Venkat Prabhu directorial Custody on Thursday took to social media and shared the first look of Arvind Swami as ‘Raaju aka Raazu’, who is the antagonist in the film, starring Naga Chaitanya in the lead role.

Sharing the poster, the makers described Arvind’s character as ‘enigmatic and menacing’. Arvind is seen donning a rugged look and his intense gaze could be seen through the jail’s bars.

On Naga Chaitanya’s birthday, the makers shared a poster of Custody and also announced the release date. It is slated to hit theatres on May 12. The film also stars Krithi Shetty, Priyamani and Sarathkumar in pivotal roles.

Also read |SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan get thunderous welcome at RRR’s ‘biggest screening’ in the US, see video

Recently, Naga Chaitanya shared a photo with music legend Ilaiyaraaja on his social media account. The music for Custody is composed by Ilaiyaraaja and his son Yuvan Shankar Raja,

Also Read
ram charan and upasana
Ram Charan and Upasana to welcome first baby in India: 'Thrilled to have ...
Ram Charan and Jr NTR
Ram Charan says he will be 'more than happy' to perform Naatu Naatu on Os...
brad pitt
RRR star Ram Charan blushes as American host refers to him as 'Indian Bra...
Mahesh Babu
Mahesh Babu drops his latest picture from the gym, fan says 'Your age is ...

Taking to Twitter, Chay wrote, “Such a big smile on my face meeting the Maestro Ilaiyaraaja sir, his compositions took me through so many journeys in life.. so many times have I played out a scene in my head, pictured a script with his reference..to now raja sir composing for #custody. Truly grateful!!”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-03-2023 at 20:44 IST
Next Story

NIA court issues non-bailable warrant against 13 Jammu and Kashmir terrorists who are operating from foreign soil

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan: 7 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Mar 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close