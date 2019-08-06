Arun Vijay is Vishwank in Saaho

Saaho is one of the most anticipated films of 2019. The movie, which stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles, will also feature Tamil actor Arjun Vijay in a pivotal role.

Arun Vijay shared his look in Saaho on Twitter with the caption, “Here’s #Vishwank from #Saaho .. I’m sure you will love the character as much as I loved playing it!! #SaahoFromAug30th”.

Here’s #Vishwank from #Saaho ..

I’m sure you will love the character as much as I loved playing it!! 💪 #SaahoFromAug30th pic.twitter.com/X5qLJSHOdL — ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) August 6, 2019

In the poster, Arun Vijay is seen sporting an all-black attire and walking away from a chopper with swag. The tagline reads, “Blood doesn’t need a bloody invitation.”

Saaho, which has been in production for the last two years, has been made on an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore.

Written and directed by Sujeeth, Saaho also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Panday, Jackie Shroff, Vennela Kishore, Mahesh Manjrekar and Mandira Bedi among others. The film will release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil simultaneously on August 30.