Arun Vijay completes shooting for Prabhas’ Saaho

Arun Vijay on Monday completed his part in upcoming multilingual film Saaho, which stars Prabhas in the lead role. The star marked his last day on the sets in Hyderabad by cutting a cake with director Sujeeth and other members of the crew.

Advertising

“Its a wrap for me!! #Saaho Happy to have been a part of this incredibly hard-working team. Thanks to #Prabhas @sujeethsign @UV_Creations & the rest of da cast n crew for making this journey a memorable one! Wait for an exhilarating experience in theatres from Aug 15! C u all.. ” Arun Vijay tweeted along with a couple of pictures from the sets of Saaho.

The actor is currently basking in the success of his latest film Thadam, which opened to favourable reviews from critics. It is also, reportedly, doing very well at the box-office in Tamil Nadu.

Said to be inspired by real-life incidents, Thadam was the second collaboration of Arun Vijay and Magizh Thirumeni after action thriller Thadaiyara Thaakka, which came out in 2012. The film also stars Smruthi Venkat, Yogi Babu, Sonia Aggarwal and Vidya Pradeep in important roles.

Advertising

Arun Vijay will be playing a combat sports athlete in his next Tamil film, which has been titled Boxer. The star will be travelling abroad to take lessons in regular boxing and mixed martial arts.

Saaho, meanwhile, is fast nearing completion. The post-production work on the film is going on in full swing. With an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore, the film is being made in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil.

While Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor is playing the female lead, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Evelyn Sharma will be seen in important roles.

Prabhas is currently shooting for another trilingual film, which is directed by K.K. Radha Krishna Kumar. The film also stars Pooja Hegde.