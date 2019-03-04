Arjun Suravaram teaser: Nikhil Siddharth plays an investigative journalist

Nikhil Siddharth on Monday released the teaser of his upcoming film Arjun Suravaram while assuring fans that he and his team have made the film very responsibly. Underlining people’s trust in journalists, he said, “We have made this film very responsibly and carefully with a lot of respect to the profession of journalism.”

Advertising

Nikhil plays the title role in Arjun Suravaram, which centres on an investigation led by a journalist reporting for BBC News. Going by the teaser, the dynamic journalist is on a mission to unravel a big scam.

Arjun Suravaram is written and directed by T Santhosh. The film was embroiled in a controversy over its original title Mudra. Producer Natti Kumar claimed rights to the title forcing the filmmakers to bow down. The makers of the upcoming thriller then named it Arjun Suravaram.

The film also stars Lavanya Tripathi, Posani, Vennela Kishore, Naagineedu, Satya, Kishore, Tarun Arora, Pragati, Vidyulekha, Delson D’souza and Vatsan among others.

Advertising

Arjun Suravaram is set to hit the screens on March 29.