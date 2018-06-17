Arjun Reddy lyricist Shreshta recalls her ‘casting couch’ experience

Arjun Reddy lyricist Shreshta recalled she was approached by the wife of a producer, who asked her to meet the “sexual demands” of her husband. Arjun Reddy lyricist Shreshta recalled she was approached by the wife of a producer, who asked her to meet the “sexual demands” of her husband.

The allegations of rampant ‘casting couch’ in the Telugu film industry is widening with many women sharing their personal experiences. Touted to be the first female lyricist of Telugu cinema, Shreshta has opened up on the harassment she faced when she was struggling to make a mark in the industry.

In a recent interview, Shreshta revealed that she was forced to put her career as a film songwriter on hold for a while after she was repeatedly told that she can’t get anywhere in the industry with her talent alone.

“I had to postpone my career because of a few bad experiences. Many people have openly suggested to me that I won’t be able to make a name for myself in the industry only with my writing. I have learned over the years that it’s not just men but also women who unabashedly perpetuate such things,” Shreshta told India Glitz.

Shreshta recalled that she was approached by the wife of a producer, who asked her to meet the “sexual demands” of her husband. In another incident, a man threatened her after she refused to attend the party that he had arranged in Goa.

“I was helpless. I warned them strongly and left the industry for a few months,” added Shreshta.

Shreshta caught her break with the success of Pelli Choopulu and continued her winning streak with last year’s blockbuster Arjun Reddy. She has also penned lyrics for Yuddham Sharanam and Hello.

For the last few months, the Telugu film industry has been in the dock after actor Sri Reddy alleged that she was sexually exploited by many industry bigwigs on the promise that she will be given good roles in their films.

