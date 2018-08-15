Aravindha Sametha teaser: Jr NTR makes a splash with some great action

Aravindha Sametha teaser: Jr NTR, one of the biggest stars of Tollywood will be playing a character named Veera Raghava. Aravindha Sametha teaser: Jr NTR, one of the biggest stars of Tollywood will be playing a character named Veera Raghava.

The makers of Aravinda Sametha, Jr NTR’s upcoming project, chose the occasion of Independence Day to release its teaser. The 52-second long clip of the Trivikram Srinivas film sees Jr NTR unleash his inner beast, with some high-octane action. The ‘young tiger’ had earlier whipped himself into shape with celebrity trainer Lloyd Stevens.

Videos and photos of Jr NTR working out in the gym had gone viral. And one can see the effect on screen as the actor bashes up guys with an incredible sense of calm. He does a somersault in the air with a chair that he finally sits on. The flat ended weapon that was seen in the first look poster also makes a bloody appearance. “Have you heard how a sandstorm will sound?” asks the voiceover. In short, Aravinda Sametha seems to have all the elements of a perfect mass, commercial entertainer that is designed to satisfy Jr NTR fans.

Watch Aravindha Sametha teaser here:

Jr NTR, one of the biggest stars of Tollywood will be playing a character named Veera Raghava. According to the star’s publicist, the sequence from which the first look was taken is one of the highlights of the film. He also revealed that it was 43-degree celsius when Jr NTR shot for the particular sequence. “This action sequence is going to be one of a kind .. something not seen in Telugu Cinema until now in terms of scale and execution… and @tarak9999 shot for this in 43-degree Celsius heat.”

Aravindha Sametha will also star Pooja Hegde opposite Jr NTR and will have music by Thaman.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd