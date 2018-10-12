Aravindha Sametha box office: Jr NTR’s actioner collects Rs 60 crore on opening day

Aravindha Sametha box office: Jr NTR’s action flick is off to a great start in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Actor Jr NTR’s Aravindha Sametha has been declared a blockbuster based on the response it received from fans worldwide on its opening day. The movie made its debut at the box office by collecting a gross of Rs 60 crore from its worldwide ticket sales.

The action flick is off to a very profitable start in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. “On day one, Aravindha Sametha earned a share of Rs 26.64 crore for its investors in Telugu states alone,” said a spokesperson for the movie. “It is a non-Baahubali record collection in Guntur, Ceeded and Nizam.”

The spokesperson noted that the collection of Aravindha Sametha is a new record for director Trivikram Srinivas as the movie has overtaken the opening day collection of his previous film Agnyaathavaasi.

Not just in Telugu states, the film is keeping the cash registers ringing in neighboring Karnataka. “Thanks to our Hero Young Tiger @tarak9999 Director @trivikramIn and our Producers @haarikahassine. It’s the Non Bahubali Record Collections in Karnataka for the First day.(sic),” tweeted Brunda Associates, the film’s distributor in Karnataka, on Friday.

Thanks to our Hero Young Tiger @tarak9999 Director @trivikramIn and our Producers @haarikahassine. It’s the Non Bahubali Record Collections in Karnataka for the First day. pic.twitter.com/MnBzrCJ5z3 — Brunda Associates (@BrundaKarnataka) October 12, 2018

The Jr NTR-starrer is also raking in moolah in key international markets. “Jr NTR sets the BO on … #Telugu film #AravindhaSametha embarks on a FANTASTIC START in USA… A midweek release, yet the star packs a punch with his new outing… Wed previews $ 791,021 / 218 locations / [₹ 5.85 cr](sic),” tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

“It’s HAVOC in Australia… #Telugu film #AravindhaSametha storms into Top 10 charts in Australia [debuts at No 9]… Records the BEST screen average in Australia on Thu [A$ 3,678]… Thu A$ 128,740 / 35 locations / [₹ 67.63 lakhs] Expect a BIGGG weekend!(sic),” he added.

Aravindha Sametha is the maiden collaboration between Jr NTR and Trivikram. The film follows the efforts of the hero who wants to end the violence that is being passed down in his family for generations. The actor took to Twitter on Thursday to thank his fans for their support. “Overwhelmed by the response for #ASVR . Thank you for all the love. This success wouldn’t have been possible without #Trivikram garu, whose focus and determination drove us all. Thank you sir (sic),” he tweeted.

“Thank you Chinababu garu, @vamsi84 ,@hegdepooja,@IamJagguBhai, @MusicThaman ,Penchal Das,PS Vinod,Naveen Nooli,Ram- Lakshman masters & every member of team #ASVR, who’ve carried this film on their shoulders. A big thanks to all my fans, who’ve been a source of great strength during this time. Thanks to members of the media and members of the film fraternity,for their support to #ASVR (sic),” he added.

Aravindha Sametha also stars Pooja Hegde, Naga Babu, Jagapati Babu in important roles.

