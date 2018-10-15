Aravindha Sametha box office: Jr NTR’s film continues dream run

Aravindha Sametha marks maiden project of Jr NTR with Trivikram.

Aravindha Sametha, the maiden project of actor-director duo Jr NTR and Trivikram Srinivas, is working wonders at the box office.

Aravindha Sametha has collected Rs 100 crore worldwide within three days of its release. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala revealed the film has surpassed the record previously held by Janatha Garage in the US and has collected 1.82 dollars till Sunday night.

Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala wrote, “#AravindhaSametha is #NTR ‘s 2nd Highest Grosser in #USA. With $1.82 Million till Sunday night, has crossed #JanathaGarage ‘s $1.80 M.”

He had earlier revealed, “#NTR’s #SensationalDussehraBlockbusterASVR does ₹ 100 Crs gross WW in the 1st weekend…”

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared, “Three #Telugu releases in 2018 – #Rangasthalam [March], #BharatAneNenu [April] and #AravindhaSametha [October] – have grossed higher numbers than *most* Indian imports in Australia this year, especially #Hindi and #Punjabi movies.”

#Telugu film #AravindhaSametha emerges the first choice of moviegoers [Indian films] in Australia this weekend… Puts up a SOLID TOTAL in its opening weekend…

Thu A$ 128,740

Fri A$ 69,666

Sat A$ 59,388

Sun A$ 28,733 / 32 locations

Total: A$ 286,527 [₹ 1.50 cr]@comScore — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 15, 2018

#Telugu film #AravindhaSametha continues its DREAM RUN in USA… Records EXCELLENT numbers on Sat… Growth on Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 29.90%…

Wed previews + Thu $ 1,011,893

Fri $ 275,325

Sat $ 357,658 / 195 locations

Total: $ 1,644,876 [₹ 12.11 cr]@comScore — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 14, 2018

“Tarak plays his role with a notable maturity that is gained through many films over the course of 18 years. The best stretch of Trivikram’s writing comes towards the climax. The problem with Aravindha Sametha, however, is it gets too preachy and heavy-handed,” Indianexpress.com film critic Manoj had mentioned in his review of the film.

Aravindha Sametha also stars Pooja Hegde, Naga Babu and Jagapati Babu in important roles.

