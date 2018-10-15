Follow Us:
Monday, October 15, 2018
Aravindha Sametha box office: Jr NTR’s film continues dream run

Aravindha Sametha box office: After crossing the benchmark of Rs 100 crore worldwide in its first weekend, the Jr NTR starrer continues to perform well in the US and Australia box office.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 15, 2018 11:23:50 am

aravindha sametha Jr NTR box office Aravindha Sametha marks maiden project of Jr NTR with Trivikram.

Aravindha Sametha, the maiden project of actor-director duo Jr NTR and Trivikram Srinivas, is working wonders at the box office.

Aravindha Sametha has collected Rs 100 crore worldwide within three days of its release. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala revealed the film has surpassed the record previously held by Janatha Garage in the US and has collected 1.82 dollars till Sunday night.

Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala wrote, “#AravindhaSametha is #NTR ‘s 2nd Highest Grosser in #USA. With $1.82 Million till Sunday night, has crossed #JanathaGarage ‘s $1.80 M.”

He had earlier revealed, “#NTR’s #SensationalDussehraBlockbusterASVR does ₹ 100 Crs gross WW in the 1st weekend…”

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared, “Three #Telugu releases in 2018 – #Rangasthalam [March], #BharatAneNenu [April] and #AravindhaSametha [October] – have grossed higher numbers than *most* Indian imports in Australia this year, especially #Hindi and #Punjabi movies.”

“Tarak plays his role with a notable maturity that is gained through many films over the course of 18 years. The best stretch of Trivikram’s writing comes towards the climax. The problem with Aravindha Sametha, however, is it gets too preachy and heavy-handed,” Indianexpress.com film critic Manoj had mentioned in his review of the film.

Aravindha Sametha also stars Pooja Hegde, Naga Babu and Jagapati Babu in important roles.

