Aravindha Sametha box office: Jr NTR starrer earns Rs 100 crore worldwide

Aravindha Sametha is already a blockbuster.

Actor Jr NTR’s latest release Aravindha Sametha is already a blockbuster. The film, which made its debut at the box office by collecting Rs 60 crore worldwide, has touched the Rs 100 crore mark in 3 days of its release. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “#NTR’s #SensationalDussehraBlockbusterASVR does ₹ 100 Crs gross WW in the 1st weekend…”

Aravindha Sametha is the maiden collaboration between Jr NTR and Trivikram. The film follows the efforts of the hero who wants to end violence that is being passed down in his family for generations.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the Australia collection of the film and tweeted, “#Telugu film #AravindhaSametha is expected to pack a SOLID TOTAL in Australia…Thu A$ 128,740 Fri A$ 69,666 Sat A$ 57,574 / 34 locations Total: A$ 255,980 [₹ 1.34 cr] @comScore.”

Taran also added, “Three #Telugu releases in 2018 – #Rangasthalam [March], #BharatAneNenu [April] and #AravindhaSametha [October] – have grossed higher numbers than *most* Indian imports in Australia this year, especially #Hindi and #Punjabi movies.”

Earlier Taran posted on Twitter, “Will cross $ 1.5 million mark today [Sat]… Racing towards $ 2 million mark… #Telugu film #AravindhaSametha shows its stamina at the US boxoffice… Wed previews + Thu $ 1,011,935 Fri $ 275,345 / 178 locations Total: $ 1,287,280 [₹ 9.48 cr] @comScore.”

Ace director SS Rajamouli recently heaped praise on Jr NTR’s Aravindha Sametha. He wrote on Twitter, “Taking the aftermath of a war as a plot point & starting the film with that is a daring step by Trivikram garu. And it worked superbly. Tarak’s performance in that scene will be remembered for a long time🙏🏻. JB garu is terrifying. CONGRATS to the whole team :) #AravindhaSametha.”

Aravindha Sametha also stars Pooja Hegde, Naga Babu Jagapati Babu in important roles.

