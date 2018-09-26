Aravinda Sametha song Yeda Poyinado: This Jr NTR number will tug at your heartstrings

Music composer Thaman revealed that more than 150 musicians worked on Yeda Poyinado. Music composer Thaman revealed that more than 150 musicians worked on Yeda Poyinado.

Haarika & Hassine Creations recently unveiled a song from Telugu actor Jr NTR’s upcoming film Aravinda Sametha. The song titled Yeda Poyinado is composed by music director Thaman S. Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry and Penchal Das have sung the song along with Kailash Kher.

Talking about the song, Thaman revealed that more than 150 musicians worked on this song. “Thanks guys for the love The trance song of aravindha sametha Sung by #nikithasrivalli #penchaldas @Kailashkher More than #150musicians worked in this song (sic),” he tweeted.

It won’t be wrong to say Yeda Poyinado also pays tribute to Jr NTR’s father actor-politician Harikrishna, who was killed in a freak road accident in August this year.

Aravinda Sametha is written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film marks the director’s maiden collaboration with Jr NTR.

Jr NTR has undergone an impressive physical transformation for his role in the film. He worked with celebrity fitness trainer Lloyd Stevens for months to get ripped for the upcoming action entertainer. The first look poster offered a sneak peek at the actor’s chiseled physique.

While Pooja Hegde plays the female lead, Aravinda Sametha also stars Eesha Rebba, Sunil, Jagapati Babu, Naga Babu, Rao Ramesh, Supriya Pathak, Sithara and Brahmaji among others. The film will hit the screens on October 12.

Jr NTR will next join the sets of director SS Rajamouli’s film. The untitled film also stars Ram Charan.

