AR Rahman reveals he inspires his children citing example of MM Keeravaani: ‘He wanted to quit but…’

Oscar-winner AR Rahman is rooting for director SS Rajamouli’s recent blockbuster RRR to score a win at the upcoming Academy Awards.

“I want it to win. Anything Indian should rule the world. So all my prayers and love for RRR,” Rahman said in a recent interview.

AR Rahman also noted that MM Keeravaani was an underrated music composer. However, that changed for good when he made a splash by winning a Golden Globe for “Naatu Naatu” from RRR. Rahman recalled that he heard a story about how Keeravaani was contemplating retiring from music a few years ago.

“First of all, Keeravaani is a great composer. He was underrated. And, the irony of what life is like… it’s such a great case study. I believe, I don’t know if it’s true, that he wanted to quit music and retire in 2015 and that’s exactly when his career started. We noticed for what he is. So anyone who thinks their life is over, maybe that is a point where you have to start to live your life. This is a great example. I keep telling my children, ‘That gentleman, who’s been working for 35 years, wanted to quit but then his career actually started at that point,” Rahman told News18.

2015’s biggest blockbuster Baahubali: The Beginning changed a lot of things about Indian cinema. And MM Keeravaani’s career was no exception. His career received a big boost as the composer of the film. And Baahubali: The Conclusion became a global hit. His work in RRR became a global phenomenon. After the Golden Globe win, “Naatu Naatu” received an Oscar nomination for Best Original song. The Indian government has also selected him for the Padma Shri honour, which is the country’s fourth-highest civilian award.