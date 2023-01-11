scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

AR Rahman, Chiranjeevi and Alia Bhatt cheer for RRR after Naatu Naatu's Golden Globes win: 'What a phenomenal, historic achievement'

RRR song 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song. AR Rahman, Chiranjeevi, Alia Bhatt and several other celebrities from the Indian film industry expressed their excitement on the big win.

AR Rahman and Chiranjeevi congratulated the team of RRR for winning big at Golden Globes Award.
The team and the fans of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR have woken up to the news of music composer MM Keeravani, and singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj winning the Golden Globes Award for Best Original Song for “Naatu Naatu”. The announcement left Rajamouli and the film’s two lead actors, Ram Charan and Jr NTR jumping in excitement. Ever since the award was announced, many celebrities from the Indian film industry congratulated the RRR team on their big win.

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to extend his heartfelt wishes to Rajamouli and his team on their ‘historic’ win. He tweeted, “What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement !!!! 👏👏👏👏 Golden Globes Best Original Song – Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu !! Take a Bow!🙏 Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli!! India is proud of you! 🎉🎉 #NaatuNaatu 🕺🕺.”

Alia Bhatt, who had a cameo appearance in RRR, was also overwhelmed with the film’s song “Naatu Naatu” getting recognition on the international platform. She shared the video from the Golden Globes 2023 ceremony and added several heart emojis in the caption.

alia bhatt golden blobes Alia Bhatt reacted to RRR’s win at Golden Globes Award.

Oscar winner AR Rahman also celebrated the big win of the team as he tweeted, “Incredible ..Paradigm shift🔥👍😊👌🏻 Congrats Keeravani Garu 💜from all Indians and your fans! Congrats @ssrajamouli Garu and the whole RRR team!” The music composer had won the Oscar for Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire and 127 Hours. He won Golden Globe for Slumdog Millionaire and was nominated for 127 Hours.

Ram Charan was also elated about his film’s big win as he shared a picture of himself with Keeravani, Rajamouli and Jr NTR. He also posted a picture of Keeravani posing with his Golden Globes trophy. Along with the pictures, he wrote, “& WE WON THE GOLDEN GLOBES @goldenglobes ⭐️ @rrrmovie #natunatu.” As he shared the post on Instagram, Huma Qureshi expressed her excitement and commented, “Woo hoo.”

 

Jr NTR also congratulated Keeravani and said that “Naatu Naatu” will always be special for him. “Congratulations Sirji on your well-deserved #GoldenGlobes award! I’ve danced to many songs throughout my career but #NaatuNaatu will forever stay close to my heart… #mmkeeravaani #rrrmovie,” the actor wrote while sharing a picture of the music composer with the Golden Globes trophy.

 

Music composer Santhosh Narayanan also congratulated Keeravani as he wrote on Twitter, “Congratulations @mmkeeravaani Gaaru @ssrajamouli Gaaru and the wonderful team behind #NaatuNaatu for the golden globes win and the Oscar nomination. Moment of pride for us all and TFI ! 🥳🥳”

In his winning speech, Keeravani said he is happy to be sharing the excitement of winning the award with his wife. He added, “This award belongs to, in order of priority, my brother and the director of the movie SS Rajamouli, for his vision and I thank him for his constant trust and support for my work.” He also thanked Ram Charan and Jr NTR for giving an energetic performance on the song.

Ram Charan had shared how it feels to be at the Golden Globes with his film RRR before the film’s team won the award. He talked to The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the award ceremony and said, “It’s a surreal moment right now, I have no words to explain how much hard work the whole team put in and coming from South of India, and coming to the ‘mecca’ of films and being appreciated, it just gives us more energy to come back and do better films. I would love to work with one of the top directors here, I want them to experience us. Cinema is coming together, thanks to the pandemic, yes there are a lot of downsides, but the upside is that everybody was exposed to a lot of films across the globe.”

Expressing how it feels when the audience dances to “Naatu Naatu” in the cinema halls, the actor added, “Can’t ask for anything better as an actor, seeing this reaction, sometimes you are speechless, your heart is filled, you are overwhelmed and it gives us the responsibility to do better.”

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 09:23 IST
