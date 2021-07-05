scorecardresearch
Monday, July 05, 2021
AP govt allows theatres to operate at 50 per cent capacity

The Telugu film industry hopes to make gains during the Dussehra holidays in October.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
July 5, 2021 8:01:41 pm
theatreCinema halls in Telugu states were closed in April following the second wave of coronavirus. (File photo)

Amid the steady decline in coronavirus cases, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday announced further lockdown relaxations.

The government has permitted cinema halls to re-open from July 8 with 50 per cent capacity. Theatres can operate shows between 6 am to 9 pm following Covid-19 safety practices, including compulsory face-mask, hand sanitization and social distancing inside cinema halls.

The night curfew in 11 districts continues to be in place, while in East and West Godavari districts, the curfew is relaxed only between 6 am and 7 pm.

Last month, the Telangana government had removed all Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, paving the way for theatres to re-open. However, theatre owners are yet to re-open cinema halls.

The exhibitors may feel a little more confident about re-opening theatres in Telangana, with the Andhra Pradesh government’s new order. If the theatres in both the Telugu states function, it would encourage producers to give their new films a theatrical release.

Last week, the Telangana State Film Chamber of Commerce had requested producers to wait till October before taking their films directly to streaming platforms. “Keeping the larger interest of the entire Telugu film industry, all the producers are requested to consider our appeal, or else all the exhibitors of Telangana will plan our future course of action,” read the latest statement from the Telangana State Film Chamber of Commerce.

The film industry hopes to make gains during the Dussehra holidays in October.

