Anushka Shetty-R Madhavan starrer Nishabdam starts filming

The shoot of Nishabdam starring Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan commenced in the US on Saturday. The film is titled Silence for other languages. Kona Film Corporation and People Media Factory are producing this international project.

Advertising

Confirming the same, Kona Film Corporation tweeted, “Happy to announce our new project Nishabdam Silence shoot begins,” and shared the pics from the puja ceremony.

Directed by Hemanth Madhuka, Nishabdam also stars Michael Madsen of Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill fame. Shalini Pandey, Srinivas Avasarala, Anjali and Subba Raju star in other pivotal roles.

The makers planned a 60-day long schedule in Seattle to shoot a large part of the film involving the major cast.

Nishabdam aka Silence has Shaneil Kumar Deo to crank the camera and Gopi Sunder is the music director.

Anushka will be next seen in a special appearance in Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. R Madhavan will next feature in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.