Monday, Nov 07, 2022

Anushka Shetty plays a chef in her next film, see first look

Anushka 48 will be Anushka Shetty's first solo film to release in cinemas after a gap of 4 years. Her last movie to release theatrically was Bhaagamathie in 2018.

Anushka ShettyAnushka Shetty is celebrating her 41st birthday today.

On her 41st birthday, Anushka Shetty shared her character look from her upcoming film. “On my Birthday I am happy to Introduce myself as Masterchef ‘Anvitha Ravali Shetty’ from my upcoming project with @NaveenPolishety #MaheshBabuP #NiravShah @UV_Creations Can’t wait to meet u all on Big Screen (sic),” she tweeted, while sharing the poster.

The poster introduces Anushka as Anvitha Ravali Shetty. Dressed in a chef’s uniform, she can be seen whipping up a meal on a fiery pan. The film is written and directed by Mahesh Babu P. And it also stars Naveen Polishetty as the male lead. The movie is bankrolled under the banner UV Creations.

Anushka Shetty was last seen in Nishabdham. The film was released directly on OTT during the Covid lockdown in 2020. The mystery thriller set in the US received poor reviews. Madhavan played a key role in the movie.

The upcoming untitled project, which is tentatively called Anushka 48, will be Anushka’s first solo film to release in cinemas after a gap of 4 years. Her last movie to release theatrically was Bhaagamathie in 2018.

