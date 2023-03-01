Anushka Shetty, Naveen Polishetty starrer Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’s first poster unveiled

Actors Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty are coming together for director Mahesh Babu P’s film titled Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. The first poster of the movie was unveiled on Wednesday, giving a sneak peek into the contemporary love story.

The poster shows a collage of two individuals, who seem to be in a different stage of their lives. Anushka is shown living in London and has a book with ‘Happy Single’ written on it, whereas Naveen’s character looks like a jovial boy from Hyderabad. Naveen is seen wearing a sweat shirt with ‘Ready to Mingle’ written on it.

The announcement about Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty was made by production house UV creations. The caption read, “Introducing our most favourite combo; #MissShettyMrPolishetty to you all.Get ready for a Rollercoaster ride of Entertainment this Summer.”

Besides directing Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, Mahesh Babu P has also written the romantic comedy. It is speculated that Anushka Shetty plays the role of a chef in the film. However, more details about the movie are yet to be revealed.

The film is slated to release in summer this year in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is Naveen Polishetty’s first project after 2021 hit film Jathiratnalu. Anushka Shetty was last seen in 2020 bilingual film Nishabdham, which released in Tamil and Telugu.