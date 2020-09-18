Anushka Shetty, Madhavan’s Nishabdham to release on Amazon Prime Video

Anushka Shetty in Nishabdham (Photo: Youtube)

Nishabdham, which stars Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan in the lead roles, has joined the list of films that have taken the OTT route as the fate of movie theatres remains uncertain. The movie was initially set to release in January. Later, it was postponed to April, and the outbreak of the pandemic made a theatrical release impossible.

Nishabdham will now debut on Amazon Prime Video on October 2. It will be available for streaming in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

“We are excited to bring to the audience the eagerly awaited thriller Nishabdham in collaboration with Amazon Prime Video,” said, director Hemanth Madhukar.

Anushka Shetty said that her character in the film was very challenging. “Sakshi is a character very new to me compared to all that I have played so far. A character that pushed me out of my comfort zone, a character I’m glad it came my way. It was really nice to work with Madhavan again, always been an admirer of his work,” she said.

Shetty plays a deaf and mute woman, who gets entangled in a criminal investigation.

Madhavan is also quite upbeat about Nishabdham finally getting a release worldwide.

“I enjoy watching and being a part of thriller films. Nishabdham is definitely one of the most intriguing movies that I have been associated with. Set in the US and shot extensively in Seattle and other parts of the US, the story is relatable to global audiences,” said Madhavan.

Besides Madhavan and Anushka Shetty, Nishabdham also stars Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju and Srinivas Avasarala. Hollywood actor Michael Madsen of Reservoir Dogs fame has also played a key role in the film.

