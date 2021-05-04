Anushka Shetty: Let us all help each other to navigate through these tough times

Actor Anushka Shetty on Monday evening urged fans to impose self lockdown and stay positive amid the surge in Covid-19 cases across the nation.

In her Instagram post, she wrote, “It’s been trying times and each one out there are trying to do their best…. losses which can never be compensated…. let us all help each other to navigate through these tough times…. please please do follow the protocols.. stay at home… impose self lockdown.. talk to ur family and friends.. be in touch….. not everyone knows how to express what they feel.., do some breathing… look for one positive thing everyday… stay positive we need that energy to lift all around.. help in ur own small way even if it means a prayer… And we will get through this.”

Asking everyone not to focus on negative things, the Baahubali star added, “Let us focus on what can be done in the moment and not drain energy in anything negative.. we together truly can bring forward our strengths of being human and get through this with grace.. loads of love and prayers.”

On the work front, Anushka Shetty is reportedly set to share screen space with Naveen Polishetty of Jathi Ratnalu fame in a film.