Anushka Shetty in Santhosh Sivan’s mythological film?

Santhosh Sivan, who is currently busy with his directorial venture Jack and Jill, starring Manju Warrier in the lead, is in talks for a mythological film based on Lord Ayyappa. We don’t know if he will direct this one or just serve as a cinematographer.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that this film, likely a multilingual (made in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi), will be produced by Gokulam Gopalan. Further, it has been speculated that Anushka Shetty and AR Rahman could be brought on board. However, official confirmation is awaited.

Since it is going to be released in major Indian languages, the makers are trying to get actors from all the industries. It looks like the team has just started the pre-production work.

Discussing the same, the producer had told one of the leading dailies that the story was written by debutant Prashanth. Gopalan was quoted saying, “Santhosh and I know each other for a long time. As a technician, I value his expertise so much. This film will be based on Swami Ayyappan, but we are planning to approach the script differently. We are trying to rope in Anushka Shetty and AR Rahman, but things are yet to be finalised.”

Gokulam Gopalan’s latest production was Nivin Pauly’s Kayamkulam Kochunni. Simultaneously, Santhosh is working on the Rajinikanth-AR Murugadoss’ film, and this project marks their collaboration after Thalapathy (1991).

It is interesting that August Cinema is also making a Malayalam film on the same deity, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead. The film will be directed by Shankar Ramakrishnan.