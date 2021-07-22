Anushka Shetty completes 16 years in the film industry, thanks Puri Jagannath, Nagarjuna for Super

Actor Anushka Shetty on Thursday completed 16 years in the film industry. On the occasion, the actor thanked director Puri Jagannath for casting her in her first film Super. The action movie, starring Nagarjuna in the lead role, hit screens on July 20, 2005.

Sharing a still from Super on Instagram, Anushka wrote, “Congratulations to all of us and a big thank u to Annapurnastudios, Supri, Nagarjuna garu, Puri Jaganath garu, Sonu, Sachin (makeup & hair) and the entire team for standing by me, believing in me and each & every film team that I have worked for supporting me be the best of me in this 16 years.”

Anushka Shetty also expressed gratitude for everyone who has stood by her all these years. “For all the people who take out the time from their life and make so much of a difference in my life, Hemchand ….ASF and audience….Thank u so so so so much for all the unconditional love always forever .. let’s all grow one baby step Each day (sic),” she added.

Soon after her debut with Super, Anushka Shetty became one of the most sought after leading ladies down south. She has done many hit films both in Telugu and Tamil. After the massive success of her horror film Arundhati, she became a superstar in her own right. Anushka became a household name across the country after playing the role of Devasena in the blockbuster franchise Baahubali.

Anushka Shetty was last seen in Nishabdham, which released last year on Amazon Prime Video.