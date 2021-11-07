Anushka Shetty announces new project with Mahesh Babu P on birthday, to reunite with Bhaagamathie producers

Anushka Shetty, Telugu actor best known for Baahubali movies, took the occasion of her birthday on Sunday to announce a new big screen project. She did not provide the name of the said project, but shared that it will be directed by Mahesh Babu P.

The film will be bankrolled by production company UV Creations, the company that has also produced Radhe Shyam and Saaho. The company has worked with Anushka on Mirchi and Bhaagamathie.

Anushka made the announcement on social media handles. On Instagram, she shared an announcement video and wrote: “With all the birthday wishes & love that is being cherished upon, I am happy to announce my next movie to you all. My next is with Director #MaheshBabuP and @uvcreationsofficial. Smile Always, Always Forever.”

Meanwhile, several celebrities took to their social media handles to wish Anushka for her special day.

Rana Daggubati, her co-star in Baahubali movies, shared a joint birthday wish of Anushka and Kamal Haasan. He wrote on Twitter, “Happy birthdays to some seriously awesome people I’ve had the honour of meeting in life!! #Trivikram @MsAnushkaShetty @ikamalhaasan.”

Kajal Aggarwal shared a solo photo of Anushka and captioned it, “Happy birthday Sweety!! Have the best one!! @MsAnushkaShetty.”

Music composer Thaman S tweeted a photo with Anushka and wrote, “Many many more happy returns dear sweety. the warmest sweetest I have ever met. Have a fantastic happiest birthday dear #AnushkaShetty Heart suitSparklesDrum #HBDAnushkaShetty.”