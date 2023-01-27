Anurag Kashyap is sure West will steal SS Rajamouli: He is prefect director for DC or Marvel film

Anurag Kashyap, even back in 2022, predicted that SS Rajamouli’s RRR has a huge chance of winning the Oscars. He told that the historical-fiction will mostly secure an Oscar nomination because the West sees the film as something better than Marvel or DC. His predictions have come true as Naatu Naatu, the song from RRR, is among the Oscar contender for Best Original Song. Now, Anurag has come out with a lot of praise for SS Rajamouli and the song.

Speaking to Network 18, Anurag said, “RRR is all about its storytelling, and for the global audience, Naatu Naatu is a visually incredible song because it’s rooted.” He added that he would never shoot a hard song like Naatu Naatu, which takes several days and a lot of courage. “Here’s a director who pursues a sequence and takes as many days as required to shoot it! That takes a lot of vision, courage, and nerves of steel. And that has translated.”

ALSO READ | SS Rajamouli has surpassed every filmmaker in the history of India, says Ram Gopal Varma as he praises the RRR filmmaker

The Dev D director says that with the global success, Hollywood would reach out to Rajamouli and ask him to direct a film there. “Everybody in the West is trying to reach out to Rajamouli now. He’s like the perfect director for a DC or a Marvel film. Conversations about collaborations between India and the West have been going on for a very long time. But with SS Rajamouli, it wouldn’t be a collaboration. What will happen is that they will steal him from us,” he said.

With Hollywood legend James Cameron asking SS Rajamouli to reach out to him to make a movie in Hollywood, the recent prediction of Anurga might also come true.

ALSO READ | RRR movie review: SS Rajamouli delivers an epic mythological action superhero bromance

Meanwhile, people in India are waiting with bated breathe for March 13, when the winners of Oscars 2023 will be announced. If Naatu Naatu, which has already won the Golden Globes, brings home Oscars, RRR will become the first full-fledged Indian film to pull off the feat. RRR has already won many international awards including New York Film Critics Circle award for Best Director, and Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Original Song, and Best Foreign Language Film.

Rajamouli will next direct Mahesh Babu in a yet-untitled Telugu film.