‘It’s not a film, it’s an opera’: Anurag Kashyap heaps praise on Satyadev’s Rao Bahadur

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has given Venkatesh Maha’s Telugu psychological drama Rao Bahadur a 5-star rating on Letterboxd, calling it “not a film but an opera” and describing its writing as something that felt like it was “written on a hallucinogen.” According to him, it is the longest review he has ever written about any film on the platform.

“It’s not a film, it’s an opera. Fantastical, modernist, magic realism, gender politics, musings on patriarchy, ballsy, and enviable to me as a filmmaker. Needs guts to make it and more guts to produce it and put it out there,” Kashyap wrote. He singled out Satyadev’s performance in the dual role, playing both the young and old versions of the aristocrat. “Satyadev is just too good. Both young and old. Stuck in time. His spiralling madness speaks of the time in so many ways,” he added.