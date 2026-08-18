Anupama Parameswaran says she was sl*t-shamed by ex, cried on stage: ‘Destroyed me’

A whole year after Anupama Parameswaran was seen breaking down at a promotional event of her film, Praveen Kandregula’s Paradha, the actor has now rubbished the rumours that it was a promotional tactic. She clarified that moments before getting on to the stage for the event, she was “slut-shamed” by her ex-boyfriend. While Anupama was previously dating Bison Kaalamadaan co-star Dhruv Vikram, she didn’t name the ex-boyfriend who said “the most awful things a woman can hear” to her back then.

“I started crying when a journalist asked me a question. I’m not someone who cries on stage, no matter how difficult the situation is. It’s because I was told the most awful things a woman can hear. A person who was supposed to protect me was destroying me. People mocked me for that. They said I was playing a sympathy card, or it was part of the promotions,” said Anupama.

“For two years of my life, I’ve been constantly pretending that I’m okay. The person you are talking to right now is the same person I am everywhere. I don’t wear a mask and walk out of the home. For the last two years, I’ve been pretending to be okay. And once I did not,” said the actor on Dhyan Varma’s YouTube channel. Back when she broke down on the stage, and the press present at the occasion asked her what happened, she blamed it on the fact that it’s not easy to do and promote a small, woman-led film like Paradha.

Anupama on her health battles

However, now, Anupama has clarified that her breaking down on stage “had nothing to do with Paradha”, but was all about what she was going through in her personal life. “Imagine your own boyfriend slut-shaming you before you go onto a stage,” said the actor. She also added that her health had started getting affected, including panic and anxiety attacks, drastic weight loss, blackouts, and twitching of right eye, which even forced the makers to stop the shoot. She had to undergo an urgent eye surgery soon after.

“I was slut-shammed by my ex-boyfriend just before entering the stage for promotion of my film ‘Parada’ and I felt ashamed to be an actress and ashamed to have PERIODS being a WOMAN!” Anupama shares more deep on the traumatic experiences of her past relationship 😰 pic.twitter.com/gAlavmn5rC — Deepu (@deepu_drops) August 14, 2026

Anupama even claimed that she began “hating being a woman” because irrespective of when she’d get her periods, her ex-boyfriend would blame her behaviour on her fluctuating hormones. “I was so ashamed. At this point, I don’t even want kids. I felt so embarrassed being a woman,” added the actor.

Also Read — ‘It has affected me’: Dhruv Vikram opens up on dealing with recent public attention

Anupama also alleged on the podcast that she faced “narcissistic abuse” from her boyfriend of two years. “There were direct interventions (from him) in things that were completely under my control. To be very honest, I was in a state where I would break into tears if someone simply asked, ‘How are you?’ Throughout my career, I always maintained very high professional ethics, but if I behaved unprofessionally and without ethics over the past two years, it was because of that person’s control over me,” she added.