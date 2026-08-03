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‘What do you know about my life?’: Anupama Parameswaran responds to breakup rumours
Actor Anupama Parameswaran has shut down speculation linking her recent Instagram posts to a rumoured breakup with Dhruv Vikram, saying she was talking about her journey as a woman.
Actor Anupama Parameswaran has broken her silence on speculation that followed her return to Instagram, clarifying that her posts about healing, freedom and self-discovery were a personal expression and not a coded message about anyone.
Speaking at the teaser launch of her upcoming Telugu film Crazy Kalyanam, the Premam actor said her posts were about her own evolution and had nothing to do with anyone else.
“It’s my social media account. I decide what to post. I was not venting out. I was just talking about a transition of a woman. And I feel proud that I did that,” Anupama Parameswaran said.
When pushed further on whether the posts were aimed at someone specific, Anupama did not flinch. “What do you know about me? What do you know about my life? So, it’s okay. It is our Instagram, and we post whatever we like,” she said.
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The speculation began earlier this month when Anupama Parameswaran broke her months-long Instagram hiatus with a series of posts about letting go of fear, embracing change and starting fresh. On their own, the posts were not standing out, but because Anupama’s name had been linked to Dhruv Vikram, son of actor Vikram, since the two worked together on the Tamil film Bison Kaalamaadan, every word was read as a breakup confession by social media users.
The rumours had been building for over a year. In April 2025, fans spotted a shared Spotify playlist between the two actors. Then came photographs of them at public events, followed by what were described as leaked personal images that circulated widely online. Neither Anupama nor Dhruv ever confirmed or denied the relationship.
Anupama Parameswaran was last seen in the Telugu mystery crime thriller Mareechika, which hit screens on May 29. Crazy Kalyanam, directed by Badrappa Gajula, is a romantic family entertainer set against the backdrop of a wedding. The film stars Anupama as Keerthi, alongside Naresh, Tarun Bhascker and Akhil Uddemari.
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