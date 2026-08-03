‘What do you know about my life?’: Anupama Parameswaran responds to breakup rumours

Actor Anupama Parameswaran has broken her silence on speculation that followed her return to Instagram, clarifying that her posts about healing, freedom and self-discovery were a personal expression and not a coded message about anyone.

Speaking at the teaser launch of her upcoming Telugu film Crazy Kalyanam, the Premam actor said her posts were about her own evolution and had nothing to do with anyone else.

“It’s my social media account. I decide what to post. I was not venting out. I was just talking about a transition of a woman. And I feel proud that I did that,” Anupama Parameswaran said.