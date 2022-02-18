scorecardresearch
Anupama Parameswaran’s Butterfly gets first-look poster on her birthday. See here

A first-look poster for Anupama Parameswaran's upcoming film Butterfly was unveiled on her birthday.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad
February 18, 2022 12:25:52 pm
First look of Anupama Parameswaran's Butterfly movie.

On the occasion of Anupama Parameswaran’s 26th birthday on Friday, the first look of her upcoming film Butterfly was released. Sharing the poster, Gen Next Movies, the production house behind the project, wrote, “Wishing our #Butterfly girl @anupamahere a very happy birthday. Here is the spl poster to mark her spl day.”

The poster shows Anupama in a girl-next-door avatar, posing in front of a wall with butterfly graffiti on it. Though the details of Anupama’s character in the movie are unknown for now, judging by the first look, she seems to be playing someone wrapped up in her dreams.

Bankrolled by Ravi Prakash Babu Bodapati, Prasad Tiruvalluri, and Pradeep Nallimelli, the movie also stars Bhumika Chawla. The film will have music by Arviz and Bideon Katta, while Ghanta Satish Babu is the director.

Anupama Parameswaran was most recently seen in the drama Rowdy Boys. She has 18 Pages and Karthikeya 2 in the pipeline.

