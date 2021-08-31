Anupama Parameswaran joins Nikhil Siddhartha’s Karthikeya 2, watch video

Anupama Parameswaran has joined the team of Karthikeya 2 as the female lead. The film’s production house People Media Factory shared a fun video with the announcement on social media. Karthikeya 2 features Nikhil Siddhartha in the lead role.

The makers tweeted, “Delighted to officially announce that the talented @anupamahere is the Heroine of #Karthikeya2,” they captioned the video.

In the 41-second video, the film’s director Chandoo Mondeti is seen covering Anupama’s face with his hands, and then gradually reveals it to the audience. Actor Nikhil Siddhartha’s commentary is heard in the background. “Our director Chandoo Mondeti has not been revealing the heroine’s name of Karthikeya 2. So, today we are demanding, asking you to reveal the heroine of Karthikeya 2,” Nikhil says in the video. Mondeti then welcomes Anupama into the team.

Jointly produced by People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts, the film, which is a sequel to critically acclaimed thriller Karthikeya (2014), revolves around the theme of lost temples and has Kaala Bhairava as music composer.

On the work front, Anupama Parameswaran and Nikhil Siddhartha are presently working on a love drama titled 18 Pages, and their film with Mondeti marks their second collaboration.