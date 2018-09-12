Anu Emmanuel is going to go places after Shailaja Reddy Alludu: Chaitanya Akkineni

Chaitanya Akkineni’s Shailaja Reddy Alludu to release on September 11. Chaitanya Akkineni’s Shailaja Reddy Alludu to release on September 11.

Chaitanya Akkineni is gearing up for the release of Shailaja Reddy Alludu. Before the release of the Telugu film, the actor interacted with fans on Twitter. He spoke about the film and his experience of working with Anu Emmanuel and Ramya Krishna. While talking about his experience of working with Anu, Chaitanya wrote, “Was a great experience! I’m sure she is going to places after this film:-) all the best to her.”

Another fan asked Chaitanya about working with Ramya Krishna to which the actor replied, “Learnt so much from her!! Truly inspiring to work with.”

Shailaja Reddy Alludu is directed by Maruti Dasari, who had earlier helmed hits such as Babu Bangaram and Bhale Bhale Magadivoy. This is Naga and Maruti’s first collaboration. Talking about the director, Chaitanya said Maruti is an extremely chilled out person. In response to a tweet, the actor wrote, “Great experience .. really chilled out person .. keeps everyone at ease .. hope to do many more.”

Post Shailaja Reddy Alludu, Chaitanya will start shooting for his next with Samantha Akkineni. The actor revealed he would start shooting for it from October 6, which also marks the first wedding anniversary of the couple. At present, Samantha is waiting for U Turn to hit screens.

