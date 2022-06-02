Ante Sundaraniki trailer: Nani, Nazriya promise a fun rom-com

The trailer of Nani and Nazriya Fahadh’s much awaited film Ante Sundaraniki is out, and the movie looks like a fast paced, modern-day rom-com.

In the trailer, we see that Nani’s character wants to get away from his controlling family and live an independent ‘cool’ life in the US. Nazriya plays a photographer who is ambitious and focused on her career. The major conflict here appears to be that the two characters come from different religions and their families do not approve of their relationship.

Ante Sundaraniki is written and directed by Vivek Athreya. The movie marks the Telugu debut of Malayalam actor Nazriya Fahad.

At the teaser launch of the film, Nani had said, “Ante Sundaraniki is a special movie to me. Working with this film’s team has been like working with my family, and you will see that vibe reflecting in the movie. Here, I would like to tell you one thing about Vivek Athreya. Only Vivek can make his films, and nobody could have envisioned Ante Sundaraniki as Vivek did. Nazriya, welcome to Telugu cinema. Thank you so much for coming on board.”

Ante Sundaraniki is scheduled to release in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam on June 10.