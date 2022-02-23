Ante Sundaraniki teaser: Nani as Sundar is stuck in a family obsessed with superstitions and astrology

On the eve of Nani’s birthday, Mythri Movie Makers treated fans to a teaser of the actor’s upcoming film Ante Sundaraniki. In the film, Nani plays Sundar, who is fed up with his family’s ritual of celebrating his birthday with a homam for his well-being. Sundar tells his mother that he does not want to continue this ritual. “Just two more homams, I can become a Guinness Boook record holder for performing all kinds of homams in the world,” he is heard saying in the teaser. His mother explains how it is for his well-being as an astrologer said his horoscope is full of dangers.

A fed up Sundar talks about how the astrologer said he should be cautious about a two-wheeler on the road, water, chair and what not. Going by the teaser, the film seems to be a laugh riot revolving around astrology and superstitions.

The makers also described Ante Sundaraniki as a movie with “love and laugh like never before.” The film is scheduled to hit screens on June 10, 2022.

Ante Sundaraniki marks Malayalam actor Nazriya’s Telugu debut. The film is written and directed by Vivek Athreya.

On the work front, Nani has been basking in the success of Shyam Singha Roy, which is currently streaming on Netflix after a successful run in theatres. He has started shooting for his next film titled Dasara. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh. Nani is also bankrolling HIT: The Second Case.