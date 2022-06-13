scorecardresearch
Monday, June 13, 2022
Ante Sundaraniki is one of a kind: Nani

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Ante Sundaraniki stars Nani, Nazriya, Naresh, Rohini, Nadiya, N Alagan Perumal, Harshavardhan, and Rahul Ramakrishna among others.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
June 13, 2022 6:00:37 pm
Ante Sundaraniki teamAnte Sundaraniki team poses for the photographers during the success meet of the movie. (Photo: PR Handout)

Cwelebrating the success of Ante Sundaraniki, the makers of the movie held a success meet in Hyderabad on Monday. Actors Nani, Nazriya Fahadh, Aruna Bhikshu, director Vivek Athreya, music composer Vivek Sagar, and producer Naveen Yerneni participated in the event and thanked the audiences for making their film a grand success.

Calling the film a rare good cinema in Telugu, Nani in his speech, said, “We are not celebrating the box office numbers, but the hearts which loved the movie and enjoyed it. Time will tell whether our film is a blockbuster at the box office. Good cinema comes very rarely. Likewise, Ante Sundaraniki is one of a kind. Every movie is not about box office numbers. We also have to encourage good cinema. If we do so, we will also become a part of the new leaps in Telugu movies. It’s a film that should be celebrated by all. Especially, at times when content and crafts are celebrated in Tamil and Malayalam movies, having a film like Ante Sundaraniki in Telugu is our victory. I am very happy with the appreciation that I have been receiving for the film. I can say that when I look back on my films after ten years, Ante Sundaraniki will be in the top order of the greatest films in my career.”

Ante Sundaraniki marks the Telugu screen debut of Nazriya and also stars Naresh, Rohini, Nadiya, N Alagan Perumal, Harshavardhan, Rahul Ramakrishna, Tanvi Ram, and Srikanth Iyengar among others.

The film has cinematography by Niketh Bommi and editing by Raviteja Girijala.

