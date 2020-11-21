scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 21, 2020
Ante Sundaraniki curtain raiser: Nani and Nazriya Fahadh join hands for rom-com

Ante Sundaraniki's teaser does not reveal much, but it does its job of teasing well as it is certain to leave many intrigued.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | November 21, 2020 3:35:38 pm
Ante Sundaraniki, Ante Sundaraniki nani, nani Ante SundaranikiAnte Sundaraniki is written and directed by Vivek Athreya. (Photo: PR Handout)

A teaser of Nani’s upcoming film Ante Sundaraniki is out. The movie also marks the Telugu debut of Malayalam actor Nazriya Fahadh.

The teaser introduces the film through conversations. At the end, Nani appears dressed in the traditional pancha kattu attire. The teaser does not reveal much, but it does its job of teasing well as it is certain to leave many intrigued.

Ante Sundaraniki is written and directed by Vivek Athreya. The principal photography of the Mythri Movie Makers production will begin in 2021.

The film, with music by Vivek Sagar, is expected to hit screens next year.

