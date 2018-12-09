Antariksham 9000 KMPH trailer: The Varun Tej starrer promises an edge-of-the-seat experience

Antariksham 9000 KMPH teaser created the right buzz among the audience. Now, the makers have released the trailer of the film giving more details on the characters and the plot, promising a good theatrical experience.

The story of Antariksham 9000 KMPH revolves around the character of Varun Tej aka Dev who helps a team of astronauts from the Indian Space Centre to launch a satellite. The trailer begins with introducing the audience with the difficulties and the danger of the globe blacking out if Mihira (the satellite name) does not work as per the plan. That is when the team of astronauts is set up, lead by Dev, to launch the satellite successfully. However, the process is not easy as it sounds and that is the thrill the film plans to create.

Just like The Ghazi Attack, Sankalp Reddy brings yet another story that promises to keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

Apart from Varun, the film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Lavanya Tripathi, who play the characters of Riya and Parvathi, respectively. Aditi is one of the teammates in the project while Lavanya plays Varun’s wife in the film.

Antariksham 9000 KMPH is Sankalp Reddy’s second film. His debut film The Ghazi Attack starred Rana Daggubati and Taapsee Pannu. It also went on to grab accolades and win prestigious awards, including the National Award for best feature film in Telugu.

Antariksham 9000 KMPH is gearing up to hit the screens on December 21.

Interestingly, the film will be the second space film to roll out from the south Indian industry this year. Earlier, Tamil director Shakti Soundar Rajan had made Tik Tik Tik loosely based on the plot of Hollywood film Armageddon.