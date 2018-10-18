Antariksham 9000 KMPH teaser: Varun Tej, Aditi Rao Hydari star in first Telugu space movie

Antariksham 9000 KMPH teaser: The Varun Tej starrer is touted as the first space movie in Telugu cinema.

Actor Varun Tej’s upcoming film Antariksham 9000 KMPH is touted as the first space movie in Telugu cinema. The teaser of the movie, which was released on Wednesday by the actor, gives a glimpse of the space adventure. Going by the teaser, the film follows the efforts of four Indian astronauts to salvage a country’s space mission, which is on the verge of destruction. “India’s not going to lose this,” says Varun in the promo video.

The teaser promises a very good-looking space movie with top-notch special effects. The majority of the shooting took place in Hyderabad and Bulgaria. Director Krish is bankrolling the project in association with First Frame Entertainments.

Apart from Varun, the film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Lavanya Tripathi. The movie is helmed by director Sankalp Reddy, who made his directorial debut last year with The Ghazi Attack. The film that was based on the underwater battle exploits of Indian navy crew even won a National Award.

Antariksham 9000 KMPH is gearing up to hit the screens on December 21. It will be the second space film to roll out from the south Indian industry this year. Tamil director Shakti Soundar Rajan had made Tik Tik Tik loosely based on the plot of Hollywood film Armageddon. The film, starring Jayam Ravi, is considered to be the first space film made in India.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd