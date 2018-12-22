Antariksham 9000 KMPH leaked online by Tamilrockers

Antariksham 9000 KMPH has become the latest victim of Tamilrockers, the notorious torrent website that hosts pirated copies of films.

The website has leaked the HD version of the Sankalp Reddy directorial, which hit screens on December 21.

The Varun Tej and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer becomes the victim of piracy after new releases like Maari 2, Seethakaathi, Adanga Maru and Zero were leaked online by Tamilrockers.

The leaks continue to happen, despite action taken by authorities.

Although the site itself is banned by internet service providers in India, users can use proxy servers to access the site.

Antariksham 9000 KMPH, meanwhile, has opened to poor reviews.

The Indian Express film critic Manoj Kumar R noted in his review, “Once the story moves to space, we are treated to the usual astronauts floating through space stations, drifting away in space, anxious heartbeats, gasping for oxygen and so on. The staple motifs of a space movie. A scene where Dev tries to convince his crew members to go along with him on an unplanned space mission is supposed to be inspiring. But it ends up being unintentionally funny.”