Telugu actor Annapoorna’s daughter found dead

Senior Telugu actor Annapoorna’s daughter Keerthi allegedly committed suicide on Saturday at her residence in Hyderabad. According to reports, the 22-year-old was found hanging by her husband in their apartment.

Keerthi, who tied the knot Venkatakrishna about four years ago, was allegedly suffering from depression. The officials, however, are yet to ascertain the exact reason that forced the victim to take the extreme step.

According to India Today, “Venkatakrishna was travelling from Bengaluru to Hyderabad and reached his house at around 2 AM on Friday. He slept in the other room while his wife slept in the bedroom. He found Kirthi hanging from the fan the next morning.”

Venkatakrishna later informed Keerthi’s parents, who rushed to the spot and informed the police.

The Banjara Hills police are investigating the alleged suicide after filing a case under section 174 of The Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

Annapoorna has been acting in films for more than 40 years now. She made her screen debut as a female lead in hit Telugu film Swargam Narakam (1975), which also launched yesteryear superstar Mohan Babu’s career. She also acted in Tamil and Hindi films during her heydays. She now appears in films in supporting roles.

Annapoorna is known for Samsaram Oka Chadarangam, Muthyamantha Muddu, Swargam Narakam and Assembly Rowdy. She also shared screen space with Megastar Chiranjeevi in most of the films that came out in 1980s. She made a mark with her performance in Chiranjeevi’s Donga, Chattamtho Porattam, Sangarshana and Khaidi No 786 among others.

