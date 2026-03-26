‘I never had a brother, life gave me two’: Anna Konidela shares unseen photos with Pawan Kalyan’s brothers Chiranjeevi and Nagababu

Anna Konidela, wife of actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, joined Instagram on Wednesday, and her second post has already struck a chord with thousands online.

In the post, Anna writes about becoming a part of the Konidela family nearly fifteen years ago, a timeline that lines up with 2011, the year she first met Pawan Kalyan on the sets of the Telugu film Teen Maar. The two married in September 2013, but for Anna, the entry into this tightly knit family began earlier.

Anna Konidela writes that she did not know how to fit in, or even what to call anyone, including her two brother-in-laws, Chiranjeevi and Nagababu. “So I borrowed the words from my husband. Annaya. Chinna Annaya. At first, it was just something I said. Carefully. Unsure. But over time, it became something I felt.” her note read. In Telugu, “Annaya” means elder brother.