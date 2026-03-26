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‘I never had a brother, life gave me two’: Anna Konidela shares unseen photos with Pawan Kalyan’s brothers Chiranjeevi and Nagababu
Pawan Kalyan's wife Anna Konidela on Wednesday shared a post about finding her footing in one of Telugu cinema's most recognised families.
Anna Konidela, wife of actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, joined Instagram on Wednesday, and her second post has already struck a chord with thousands online.
In the post, Anna writes about becoming a part of the Konidela family nearly fifteen years ago, a timeline that lines up with 2011, the year she first met Pawan Kalyan on the sets of the Telugu film Teen Maar. The two married in September 2013, but for Anna, the entry into this tightly knit family began earlier.
Anna Konidela writes that she did not know how to fit in, or even what to call anyone, including her two brother-in-laws, Chiranjeevi and Nagababu. “So I borrowed the words from my husband. Annaya. Chinna Annaya. At first, it was just something I said. Carefully. Unsure. But over time, it became something I felt.” her note read. In Telugu, “Annaya” means elder brother.
What makes the post stand out is the honesty in it. She admits the words felt careful at first, even uncertain. Over time, she writes, they stopped being just words and became something she actually felt.
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Anna also acknowledges that she later learned there were other ways she could have addressed Chiranjeevi and Nagababu, but by that point, the language did not matter anymore. The bond had already been built.
The former actor, who grew up in Russia and has spoken about carrying both a Russian and Indian identity, writes that she never had a brother. And that life, quietly, gave her two. She tagged both Chiranjeevi Konidela and Nagababu in the post.
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Anna Konidala officially joined Instagram on Wednesday, with a bio that reads “Russian heart, Indian soul.” Her debut post was a rare photo with Pawan Kalyan. This second post is a different kind of introduction altogether, less about who she is publicly and more about how she found her footing within one of South Indian cinema’s most recognised families.
Fans of the Mega family, as the Konidela household is often called in Telugu states, flooded the comments section of the post. Many pointed out that it takes a certain kind of ease with a family to write about the awkwardness of first entering it.