Andhadhun’s Telugu remake titled Maestro, makers reveal Nithiin’s first look on his birthday

The makers of Andhadhun’s Telugu remake have treated fans to a good news. On Tuesday, on the occasion on Nithiin’s birthday, the makers announced the title of the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer’s Telugu remake and also revealed the first look of the Rang De actor.

The film, which was originally directed by Sriram Raghavan and starred Ayushmann, Tabu and Radhika Apte in the lead role, will be called Maestro. The first look of what will be Nithiin’s 30th film, shows the actor in stylish avatar, wearing a blazer and ripped jeans, and holding a cane.

#ANDHADHUN #TELUGU REMAKE TITLED #MAESTRO… On #Nithiin‘s birthday today, the title + first look of his new film is unveiled: #Maestro… Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi… Produced by N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy… Rajkumar Akella presents. #Nithiin30 #Nithiin30FirstLook pic.twitter.com/E8z2azUt4i — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 30, 2021

Interestingly, one of the posters of Andhadhun, featuring Ayushmann, had a somewhat similar look. Going by the poster, one can say that the makers are keeping the feel of the film similar.

Maestro is scheduled for June 11th release. Nithiin already had two theatrical releases in 2021. He was seen in an action-thriller Check, which released on February 26, and romantic family drama Rang De, which is currently playing in the theatres and receiving an overwhelming response from the audience.

Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi of Krishnarjuna Yudham fame, Maestro will also star Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh filling the shoes of Tabu and Radhika Apte, respectively.