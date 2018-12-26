Siddharth wants to remake Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Andhadhun

Toggle Menu
Actor Siddharth tweeted that he is keen for a remake of Andhadhun and the original film's star Ayushmann Khurrana nodded in approval. Andhadhun has been named as one of the best Hindi films of 2018.

Actor Siddharth is best known in Bollywood for his stint in Rang De Basanti and Chashme Baddoor. (Photo: Siddharth/Twitter)

Actor Siddharth on Wednesday said he is keen to remake Andhadhun, which has been dubbed as 2018’s best Hindi film by critics, and the original film’s star Ayushmann Khurrana is up for the idea.

The 39-year-old actor, best known in Bollywood for his stint in Rang De Basanti and Chashme Baddoor, asked his fans if they would like a reimagining of the Sriram Raghavan-directed thriller.

“Quick vote – since it’s on the table already, how many of you want to see me remake this lovely film? I’m very serious #Andhadhun @ayushmannk #sriramraghavan #Classic,” Siddharth tweeted.

To which Ayushmann gave a nod, replying, “Go for it machaan (friend)!”

Andhadhun, an edge-of-the-seat thriller about a blind pianist, has also topped IMDb charts as the best Indian movie of this year.

Also starring Tabu and Radhika Apte, the film released on October 5. Andhadhun received rave reviews and also worked well on the box office. The open end of the film intrigued the audience quite a lot and this led them into discussing this film on various platforms.

