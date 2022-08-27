Anasuya Bharadwaj stands against age shaming after Vijay Deverakonda’s rowdy fans attack her online: ‘This is my final warning’

Telugu anchor-turned-actor Anasuya Bharadwaj is in a war of words with actor Vijay Deverakonda’s fans. The actor is getting trolled after an old controversy regarding her spat with Arjun Reddy came to light again. Anasuya recently highlighted how Vijay’s latest film Liger was being criticised but his ‘Rowdy’ fans started attacking her with ageist remarks.

For the unversed, Vijay was criticised heavily for using a certain expletive in his blockbuster film Arjun Reddy. At the time, Anasuya had also called out the actor for promoting abusive language after he said the same abusive dialogue during one of the promotional events. Now, five years later, when Vijay’s Liger has opened to unexpectedly underwhelming reviews, Anasuya tweeted about it without naming Vijay and called it the doings of ‘Karma’.

Anasuya wrote in Telugu which loosely translates into, “Karma is a boomerang and it does come back even if late. Mother’s pain will not go away. Karma.. Sometimes it is difficult to come, but it is sure to come!!.” She also added the hashtags “#NotHappyOnSomeonesSadness but #FaithRestored.”

Soon after, she was attacked by trolls on Twitter who started making ageist remarks against her and called her ‘aunty’. Anasuya then issued a warning to all trolls and started calling them out individually by reposting their hateful tweets against her. She tweeted, “Here by..taking screenshot of every account abusing me..age shaming me by calling “Aunty”..involving my family into this and I will file a case and take it to a point where you will regret getting to me without any legit reason..this is my final warning..”

She added, “Also will be retweeting every abuse till you realise what you are doing.. realise why I am doing what I am doing.. I am not a coward.. hiding behind “fans” .. paying fake profiles to abuse me hash tagging all those years and even now.. you know nothing what happened..”

Here by..taking screenshot of every account abusing me..age shaming me by calling“Aunty”..involving my family into this and I will file a case and take it to a point where you will regret getting to me without any legit reason..this is my final warning.. — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) August 26, 2022

The actor then went on to reply to many tweets targeted against her and clarified that she knows her rights and has already spoken to the cyber cell, which will start taking action against the vicious trolls.

Anasuya Bharadwaj started her acting career with supporting roles in 2003. However, she got recognised after her role in 2016 Adivi Sesh starrer Kshanam, in which she played the role of ACP Jaya Bharadwaj. The actor then went on to be part of films such as Rangasthalam, F2: Fun And Frustration, Yatra and Pushpa: The Rise.