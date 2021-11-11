Anand Deverakonda: Pushpaka Vimanam is right blend of fun and organic emotions

Anand Deverakonda, the brother of actor Vijay Deverakonda, made his acting debut with Dorasani (2019) and bagged a hit with Middle-Class Melodies (2020). The 25-year-old actor — who is consciously choosing content and concept-driven films — is now back with his third film Pushpaka Vimanam. Helmed by Damodara, the movie is all set to release on Friday. Govardhana Rao Deverakonda, Vijay Mattapally, and Pradeep Errabelly are the producers of the project. Geeth Saini, Saanve Megghana, Sunil, Naresh and Harsha Vardhan are essaying important characters in this fun drama. Marking the outing of his new film, Anand interacted with the media. Here are the excerpts:

How relevant is the title Pushpaka Vimanam to this film?

We discussed various titles for the film but we felt that Pushpaka Vimanam has a positive vibe in it. My character in the movie hopes for a great journey after marriage. He is not a conventional hero and is a conservative kind of a guy. We used Pushpaka Vimanam as a metaphorical term to depict his journey.

How did your journey for this film begin?

Director Damodar has been a friend of Vijay (Deverakonda) since his struggling days. He narrated the film’s storyline to us, and we liked it very much. Initially, I was not a part of the movie. We tried for other actors to play the lead. However, they were hesitant. When I heard the story, I was a little skeptical about my suitability for the lead character. After the look test, I was convinced, and the journey began.

Being a bachelor, was it challenging for you to portray a married guy?

It’s been a challenging one among others. My character Chittilanka Sundar behaves with uncertainty as his wife elopes just after one week of his marriage.

What is the influence that Vijay Deverakonda has on your selection process of stories?

Vijay is not a part of my story selection process. I do everything by myself for my films. I look at stories from my perspective, whether I fit into different (story) zones or not.

How was your thought process when the film got delayed due to the pandemic?

I was nervous. But, we believed in the film’s subject and waited for the theatrical release as long as possible.

Tell us about your upcoming movies?

I am doing films with KV Guhan and Sai Rajesh. A movie is in the works with a debutant director.