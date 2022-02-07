Anand Deverakonda’s new film Gam Gam Ganesha goes on floors

Anand Deverakonda’s Gam Gam Ganesha was launched in Hyderabad on Monday, with a ceremony. The makers revealed the title logo as well. Sharing the title design on social media, Anand wrote, “Coming at you with all guns blazing. Make way for a king sized entertainment with #GamGamGanesha directed by @theudayshetty. ACTION FESTIVAL BEGINS. A @chaitanmusic musical.”

Judging by the title poster, it’s evident that Anand Deverakonda, who has made his mark by starring in the offbeat films, will move out of his comfort zone with an out-and-out action entertainer. The complete details of the movie are awaited.

Bankrolled by Kedar Selagamsetty and Vamsi Karumanchi of HyLife Entertainment, the film will be directed by Uday Shetty. Chaitan Bharadwaj is composing the music for the film.

Meanwhile, Anand is currently busy shooting for a Baby movie.