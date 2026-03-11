Anand Deverakonda dances with Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna to Epic’s first single ‘Sancharame’: ‘It looks chaotic, but…’

Anand Deverakonda had the perfect soundtrack for a family moment, and he made sure everyone knew it. The actor posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday, March 11, showing himself dancing alongside his brother Vijay Deverakonda and the latter’s wife Rashmika Mandanna to “Sancharame,” the first single from his upcoming Telugu film Epic: First Semester. The clip, captured in the middle of the couple’s post-wedding celebrations, was unscripted and visibly joyful, the kind of moment that would have gone unnoticed if not for the fact that it also happened to be a song Anand himself stars in.

“It looks chaotic, but we were really happy in the moment, listening to Sancharame,” he wrote in the caption. “And what could bring more joy than travelling and dancing alongside those you love? Sancharame ento baagunnaadi, dheenanta anandam emunnaadi, Sancharame entho baagunnadi.”