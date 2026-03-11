Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Anand Deverakonda dances with Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna to Epic’s first single ‘Sancharame’: ‘It looks chaotic, but…’
Anand Deverakonda has posted a candid video on Instagram showing himself dancing with Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna to "Sancharame," the first single from his upcoming film Epic: First Semester.
Anand Deverakonda had the perfect soundtrack for a family moment, and he made sure everyone knew it. The actor posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday, March 11, showing himself dancing alongside his brother Vijay Deverakonda and the latter’s wife Rashmika Mandanna to “Sancharame,” the first single from his upcoming Telugu film Epic: First Semester. The clip, captured in the middle of the couple’s post-wedding celebrations, was unscripted and visibly joyful, the kind of moment that would have gone unnoticed if not for the fact that it also happened to be a song Anand himself stars in.
“It looks chaotic, but we were really happy in the moment, listening to Sancharame,” he wrote in the caption. “And what could bring more joy than travelling and dancing alongside those you love? Sancharame ento baagunnaadi, dheenanta anandam emunnaadi, Sancharame entho baagunnadi.”
Vijay and Rashmika married on February 26, and Anand and Rashmika’s sister Shiman Mandanna were present throughout the couple’s post-wedding rituals, including their Gruhapravesam at their new home in Thummanapeta, Telangana. The new dance video appears to have been captured somewhere in the middle of that extended celebration, with Anand choosing to pair a genuinely happy family moment with his film’s first song.
Sancharame was released on March 9 as the first single from Epic: First Semester. Penned by renowned lyricist Goreti Venkanna, the song contrasts the warmth of desi roots with the pull of a life abroad, with music composed and sung by Hesham Abdul Wahab alongside Venkanna himself. Visually, the song was shot across London’s streets and landmarks, reflecting the film’s narrative of Telugu college students navigating life in the UK.
The track has been described as a refreshing musical experience that blends soulful melody with lyrical richness, with Venkanna’s pure Telugu poetry drawing particular praise. The song speaks to the warmth of homeland memories set against the allure of life abroad.
Anand Deverakonda and his co-star Vaishnavi Chaitanya are reuniting on screen for the first time since the blockbuster Baby (2023). In Epic: First Semester, the two play college students studying in the UK, a setup that gives the film’s music a natural backdrop of travel, longing and new beginnings.
Epic: First Semester marks the feature film directorial debut of Aditya Haasan and is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, and presented by Srikara Studios.
The lyrics he chose to quote say it simply enough: what could bring more joy than traveling and dancing alongside those you love? Given the week his family just had, it is difficult to argue with that.
