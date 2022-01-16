Anaganaga Oka Raju title teaser: Naveen Polishetty invites audience to the ‘most entertaining event of the decade’

After the roaring success of Jathi Ratnalu, Naveen Polishetty is all set to take over the silver screen with yet another comedy titled Anaganaga Oka Raju. The makers of the film shared a title teaser on Sunday, which promises to tickle your funny bone. The video gives a glimpse of Naveen’s character in the film. He plays the titular role of Raju, preparing for his wedding, which as per him is the “most entertaining event of the decade.” Naveen is seen dressed as a groom, flaunting all the gold he has been given as a gift before the wedding. He is in the middle of what looks like pre-wedding shoot.

Thaman S, who will compose the film’s music, shared the teaser and called it a laughter riot. “Let’s have some fun this guy @NaveenPolishety. Fell in love with script, a promised laugh riot in theatres with some crazy music,” his tweet read.

Naveen, earlier this month, had shared that the film will hit the theaters next year. “Bringing this crazy entertainer to you next year in theatres . Thank you for all the birthday wishes each and every one of you,” he wrote along with the poster. The film will be produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Sounjanya. It has been written and directed by Kalyan Shankar.

Apart from this, Naveen will be sharing the screen space with Baahubali fame Anushka Shetty in his upcoming untitled film. He had shared a poster to announce the film on his birthday. “Router fix chesesaru office lo :) Super excited to announce my next film with @uvcreationsofficial . And mighty excited to work with @anushkashettyofficial who is one of my fav actors :) Directed by #MaheshP . Thank you so much for the all birthday love coming in,” he shared.

Naveen, who also featured in Bollywood film Chhichhore, rose to fame with Jathi Ratnalu, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2021.