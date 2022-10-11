Ammu trailer: Aishwarya Lekshmi promises a hard-hitting drama on domestic violence

Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday unveiled the trailer of its latest offering, Ammu. The film starring Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead role, revolves around a young woman who is subjected to domestic violence.

Judging from the trailer, the plot of Ammu seems pretty straightforward. A young woman, who has been raised to be submissive to patriarchal values, faces physical violence at the hands of her husband. In a scene, when Ammu complains to her mother that her husband slapped her, the first question she is asked is, ‘What did you do?’ The wife-beater, played by Naveen Chandra, is a cop. And it seems he’s prone to abuse of power both in his professional and personal life. He meets his most fierce opponent when Ammu decides that she had enough and fights back. The film also stars Simha, who seems to have played a cheeky, wise-cracking lawbreaker, who behaves as if jail is his second home.

“Ammu at its core, is a story of empowerment. For me portraying the role of a woman entangled in an abusive relationship was both challenging and in its own way emboldening. As a woman there’s a lot in Ammu to relate with, most important of which is to always speak one’s truth and stand up for ones’ self,” said Aishwarya.

Written and directed by Charukesh Sekar, the film is bankrolled by Kalyan Subramaniam and Kaarthekeyen Santhanam. The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 19 in multiple Indian languages. “Ammu is very close to my heart. Ammu’s journey in the film as she learns to take a stand against her oppressor is one that will leave the viewers thrilled and moved with its revelatory and relevant drama,” said writer-director Charukesh Sekar in a statement.