Ammu teaser: Aishwarya Lekshmi is intense in film about domestic violence

The promo of Ammu, an upcoming Amazon Prime Video’s Telugu Original movie, starts as if it’s a feel-good movie about a housewife, but things quickly take a dark turn. Aishwarya Lekshmi as Ammu talks about her mom, dad, and her dreams about prince charming with bubbling enthusiasm, but the moment her husband calls her name her demeanor changes. The promo effortlessly establishes the theme of the film without giving away anything about its story.

According to the official press statement, the film is a drama thriller about a woman named Ammu, who goes through a thrilling transformation from being a victim of domestic violence to giving a big payback to her abusive husband.

Directed by Charukesh Sekar, the film is produced by Kalyan Subramanian and Kaarthekeyen Santhanam of Stone Bench Films. Popular Tamil filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj is the creative producer of the film, which is set to premiere on the OTT platform on October 19.

ALSO READ | Ponniyin Selvan 1: Aishwarya Lekshmi says she wants to be like her character Poonguzhali

Subbaraj said in a statement, “Ammu, as a film, is more than just a revenge thriller. The movie is rooted in drama, laced with the unpredictability of life that will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. It is fantastically performed by some of the industry’s finest with Aishwarya, Naveen, and Simha giving it their all. I applaud Charukesh Sekar for bringing this gripping and important narrative while keeping intact its emotional core.”

Other than Aishwarya Lekshmi, the film has Naveen Chandra and Simha in pivotal roles. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.